FARIBAULT — Leila E. Parkos, age 85, of Faribault, MN passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the District One Hospital in Faribault.
Leila Eleanor, the daughter of Raymond E. and Catherine G. (Lonien) Jandro was born on February 26, 1935 in Faribault, MN. She attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1953. On August 19, 1953 she was united in marriage to James Parkos at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. James preceded her in death on May 1, 1993. After their marriage Leila stayed at home to raise their growing family and later worked part time in the kitchen at Divine Mercy Catholic School and the Faribault Regional Center. Leila enjoyed bowling, making quilts and rosaries, embroidery, collecting stamps and coins, working on Family Trees and especially spending time with her family. She was a volunteer with the DAV, the Red Cross and was a blood donor. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Rosary Society, Divine Mercy CCW, American Legion Post 43 Auxiliary, the Disabled American Veterans and the Holy Spirit Fraternity S.F.O.
She is survived by her six children, Peggy (Dan) O'Leary of Arcata, CA, Howard (Diane) Parkos of Faribault, Larry Parkos of Waterville, MN, Tina McCusker, Nick (Theresa) Parkos and Jamie Parkos all of Faribault; by 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren; by her brother, David (Maxine) Jandro; by two sisters-in-law, Lois (Gene) Sheridan of Rosemount, MN and Phyllis (Tom) Jandro of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Shirley Younger, two granddaughters, Erin Parkos and Wendi Liverseed, four sisters, Eileen O'Connor, Nancy Landherr, Mary Ann Burke and Marjorie Matthies, by two brothers, Jerry Jandro and Gordy Jandro, by her daughter-in-law, Mary Parkos and son-in-law, Dennis McCusker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault. The service will be livestreamed through a link found on Leila's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
