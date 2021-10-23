FARIBAULT — Douglas Michael Ludwig, age 66, of Faribault, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was showered with love and support from many friends and family throughout his courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault, on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Johnson officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Faribault Golf Club on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Douglas Michael, the son of James and Imelda (Schanno) Ludwig was born March 18, 1955, in Faribault. He married Bonnie Klemp on June 15, 1974 in Faribault.
Growing up on the family dairy farm, Doug learned to love farming and the value of hard work. In 1973, Doug graduated from Faribault High School and began his 37-year career at the Faribault Woolen Mill. Doug held a Chief C Engineer's License and worked as a maintenance engineer. He recently retired after 10 years of working as the Director of Maintenance for Pleasant Manor. Doug was blessed with the ability to fix anything and was your go-to guy whenever there was a problem to solve or a project to complete.
When Doug wasn't working, he enjoyed being in the fields planting and harvesting, driving his side-by-side, boating, cooking, attending air shows, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a loyal and loving husband, a kind and patient father, and a special one-of-a-kind Grandpa. He will be greatly missed and the memories will be cherished forever.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; children, Jill Ludwig Walker, Sara (and John) Milewski and Chad (and Michelle) Ludwig all of Faribault; grandchildren, Tanner and Paige Milewski, Bennett Walker, and Henry and Lily Ludwig all of Faribault; siblings, Dennis (and Mary) Ludwig of Rochester, Donna (and Kim) Morelan of Nerstrand, David (and Debbie) Ludwig of Dundas, Duane (and Diana) Ludwig of Nerstrand, DeAnn (and Andy) Miller of Indian Head Park, IL and Dan (and Amy) Ludwig of Dundas; other relatives and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, James and Imelda Ludwig and by his parents in law, Rudy and Myrtle Klemp.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.