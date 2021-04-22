FARIBAULT — Robert "Bob" "Peany" Ozmun, age 70 of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his home following an extended illness surrounded by his family.
Robert LeRoy, the son of Henry and Olive (Hendrickson) Ozmun was born on October 26, 1950 in Northfield, MN. He attended Faribault High School and later attended Dunwoody College for construction management. On March 2, 1973 he was united in marriage to Teresa Thraen. Bob began his construction career with Healy Construction and later was one of the first employees of Met Con Construction and had a 42-year career with them. Family was especially important to Bob and he so enjoyed spending time with his children and especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren and watching their activities. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Met Con was a big part of his life and Bob considered them all part of his extended family. Bob and Teresa enjoyed road trips to Las Vegas and did several with Tom and Sandy McDonough who were close friends of theirs. Bob also enjoyed playing scratch offs, working in his yard and just being outdoors.
A special thank you to all four of my children from the bottom of my heart for leaving their families, spending the last two weeks here to help me take care of their father.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ozmun of Faribault; by his children, Kari Thraen of Maple Grove, MN, Jay and Trisha Ozmun of Brooklyn Park, MN and their children, Peyton and Jordan Ozmun, Travis Ozmun and Mikaela Bluhm of Faribault and Lisa (Tony) Rehman of Orono, MN and their children, Drake, Lexie and Maddie Rehman; by his siblings, Roger Ozmun of Le Sueur, MN, Maxine Voegele of Faribault, Chuck Ozmun of Faribault, Jean Hagenbrock of Black River Falls, WI and Charlotte Teske and Davey Shaffer of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marlys Ozmun, Arlene Bronstad, Duane Ozmun, Irene Ozmun and Marcelle Babcock.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Tim Norris officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault at a later date. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Bob's obituary page.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday for one hour prior to services.
The family would like to thank the staff at Faribault Allina Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to Bob during this time of need.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.