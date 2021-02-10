ST. CLOUD — Leon Rene Otterness, 50, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, February 7th at Hennepin County Medical Center. His memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 13th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.hafh.org
Leon was born December 12, 1970, in Willmar, the son of Richard and Gloria (Vasquez) Otterness. He grew up in Willmar where he attended Willmar Public Schools. Following high school, Leon worked for Peterson Construction for about 10 years in Willmar and later in Faribault. For the past several years he has been living in St. Cloud and has been a truck driver for Bay & Bay Transportation of Burnsville.
His family remembers his love of football, playing catch with Marcus and fishing. His father Richard, wanted to say, "Leon, you are my only son, and I will miss you."
Surviving are his wife, Heidi of St. Cloud; children: Brittany Otterness of Faribault, Reina (and fiancée, Tamara) Otterness of Willmar, and Jordan Otterness of St. Cloud; father, Richard Otterness of Willmar; siblings: Roxanne Otterness of Willmar, Jennifer Otterness of Willmar and Gina (and Randy) Nemec of Lowry; Pablo Bender of Pennock; and nieces and nephews: Brock (and Sue) Otterness, Gloria Otterness, Jon Mead and Chris Mead and Blake, Steven, Pablo Horton, and Laura Walley. Also surviving are the mothers to his children, Kathy Peterson and Marna (and Mike) Huffman.
He was preceded in death by his son, Marcus Otterness on October 22, 2019; mother, Gloria Otterness; maternal grandparents, Raul and Carmen Renteria and his special grandparents, Ronnie and Shirley Burnette.