FARIBAULT — Eunice M. Mahagnoul, age 87 of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living surrounded by her family following an extended illness.
Eunice Mae, the daughter of Albert and Leona (Durand) Stadler was born on October 12, 1933 in Faribault. She attended Faribault High School. Following high school Eunice worked at Josten's in Owatonna. She met her future husband, Arthur Mahagnoul, when he returned from the Korean War and after a three month courtship they were married on June 10, 1954 at the Sacred Heart Church in Faribault. Their family would eventually grow to 12 children and Eunice stayed at home to raise their family. Later she worked for a short time in laundry at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. Eunice was a devote catholic and her faith was an important part of her life. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed antiquing and going to garage sales. She loved spending time with all of her family, visiting and having good conversations. Eunice also enjoyed going out to eat at Perkins and shopping from her Lakeside Catalog. Art preceded her in death on March 9, 2008.
She is survived by her 11 children, Kathy (Randy) Archambault of Faribault, Mary Jo (Steve) Bartsch of Forest Lake, MN, Connie (Scott) Hanegraaf of Faribault, Peggy (Randy) Becker of Bertha, MN, Jean (Mike) Morrell of Ft. Myers, FL, John (Paula) Mahagnoul of Keystone, SD, Debbie (Jim) Mortensen of Owatonna, MN, Patty (Pete) Samis of Faribault, MN, Steven (Debbie) Mahagnoul of Faribault, Jackie (Shane) Klokonos of Faribault and Marie (Tony) Gramse of Medford, MN; by 25 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren; by her siblings, Ron (Denise) Stadler of Faribault, Ken (Amber) Stadler of Northfield, MN, Patricia Knott of Faribault, Barbara Savoie of Faribault and Audrey Stephens of Port Arthur, TX and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Thomas Mahagnoul and many brothers and sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. The service will be livestreamed through a link found on Eunice's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the American Diabetes Foundation, Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Children's Hospital in memory of Eunice.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory, Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.