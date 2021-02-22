Dr. Robert E. Bob Hammer

FARIBAULT — Robert E. Hammer, age 89 of Faribault, MN, died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault.
Robert Eugene, the son of Rolf W. and Verona (Bakken) Hammer, was born on August 7, 1931, and raised in Faribault, MN, graduating with the Faribault High School class of 1949. He enlisted in the USAF in 1950 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1953. The GI Bill allowed him to go on to school, and he earned his Bachelor and Master's degrees from the University of Houston; and his PhD Degree from the University of Iowa. He worked at a state psychiatric hospital in Iowa for 32 years, as Chief Psychologist. It was in the AF that he developed his passion for teaching and served as 'Training Officer'.
He was a Trustee of District One Hospital, Faribault Area Senior Center, and North Grove Cemetery Association. He was a member of the American Psychological Association, the Iowa Psychological Association, the Minnesota Psychological Association, American Legion Post 43 of Faribault, Masonic Lodge #9 AF&AM of Faribault, MN and Masonic Lodge #87 AF&AM of Independence, IA; the Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus of Faribault, the United States Chess Federation; and Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault.
He married Bonnie Jo French-Fergesen on November 12, 1988, in Independence, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Beth and her husband, Rick Wion; daughter, Carol Bauer; and granddaughter, Heather Schoonover.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Bonnie; his sons, Gregory Schoonover of Sontag, MS and Mark (Ginny) Beutnagel of Medham, NJ; son and daughter, Rick (Nancy) Fergesen, of Edina, MN, and Barbara (Roger) Carstens of Oregon City, OR; siblings, Geri Larson and Larry (Toni) Hammer, both of Faribault and David Hammer of St. Paul; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault. Interment will be held at the Coggon Cemetery, Coggon, Iowa at a later date. For those unable to attend you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Bob's obituary page.
