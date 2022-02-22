...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will persist through Tuesday afternoon for
all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,
winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6
inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and
slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories
remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday evening. Northeast
winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
FARIBAULT — Marian "Pat" Stoeckel, age 96, of Faribault, MN passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Timber Hills in Inver Grove Heights.
Born November 7, 1925 to Walter and Lillian (Heyer) Cates in Cannon City Township, MN, she graduated from Faribault High School in 1943 and worked at F.W. Woolworth and Rice County Dairy until her marriage to Fritz G. Stoeckel on April 11, 1945.
Pat was well known for her contributions to the antique doll community. Her passion for collecting and restoring dolls began in 1966 when she attended her first United Federation of Doll Clubs' national convention. She founded the Lady Slipper Doll Club in Southern Minnesota in 1973, served as president for many years, and continued as a member until her death. Working side-by-side with her husband throughout their marriage, they owned Stoeckel's Antique Clocks and Dolls in Faribault.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Christa (Christopher) Olsen; son, Gary (Julie) Stoeckel; two granddaughters, Kayla Olsen and Kiersten Stoeckel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fritz; sisters, Helen Kelsey and Ruth Robinson; and niece, Linda Piper.
Pat is fondly described by friends and family as the Energizer Bunny, involved in more activities than we can count. She lived the way she died - if you knew Pat, you know she liked to do things her own way. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman who was very proud of her family.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.
A private family service will be held.
A special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers and friends who supported her family through the end of Pat's life.