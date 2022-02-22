Marian "Pat" Stoeckel

FARIBAULT — Marian "Pat" Stoeckel, age 96, of Faribault, MN passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Timber Hills in Inver Grove Heights.

Born November 7, 1925 to Walter and Lillian (Heyer) Cates in Cannon City Township, MN, she graduated from Faribault High School in 1943 and worked at F.W. Woolworth and Rice County Dairy until her marriage to Fritz G. Stoeckel on April 11, 1945.

Pat was well known for her contributions to the antique doll community. Her passion for collecting and restoring dolls began in 1966 when she attended her first United Federation of Doll Clubs' national convention. She founded the Lady Slipper Doll Club in Southern Minnesota in 1973, served as president for many years, and continued as a member until her death. Working side-by-side with her husband throughout their marriage, they owned Stoeckel's Antique Clocks and Dolls in Faribault.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Christa (Christopher) Olsen; son, Gary (Julie) Stoeckel; two granddaughters, Kayla Olsen and Kiersten Stoeckel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fritz; sisters, Helen Kelsey and Ruth Robinson; and niece, Linda Piper.

Pat is fondly described by friends and family as the Energizer Bunny, involved in more activities than we can count. She lived the way she died - if you knew Pat, you know she liked to do things her own way. She will be remembered as a strong, independent woman who was very proud of her family.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.

A private family service will be held.

A special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers and friends who supported her family through the end of Pat's life.

