FARIBAULT — Arthur Amos Boe, 88, of Faribault, MN died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN.
In lieu of a memorial service, the family will meet privately to celebrate Art's life. In place of flowers, well-wishers can make donations to the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation.
Art Boe was born on April 27, 1933, to Norman and Jessie (Bryant) Boe. Art was the second of nine tight-knit siblings in West Concord. After serving in the Navy, he attended Utah State University where he graduated with a BS, MS, and PhD in Plant Sciences. Art embarked on a successful career as a plant-science researcher in Brazil and Portugal and as a scientist, college professor, and department chair at University of Idaho and NDSU before shifting to a second career as a nurseryman, founding North Star Seed & Nursery in Faribault with his wife, Mertyann, in 1993. A horticulturalist, he developed and patented numerous plants including the Proven-Winners brand North Pole. Running the garden center was his dream, a dream that he lived every day for 28 years.
Art married Francisca Hildete Calvalcanti de Freitas in Brazil in 1966. They had five daughters: Susan (b. 1967), Norma (b. 1968), Ana, Michele, and Gloria (b. 1971). They lived in Brazil and Idaho until their marriage ended in 1971 with the death of Hildete, Michele, and Gloria in childbirth. Art met and married Mertyann June Bertoline in 1974 in Moscow, ID. They built a life together in Moscow, Fargo, and Faribault.
Art is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mertyann Boe of Faribault; a stepson, Charles Rice of Faribault; two daughters, Norma Boe (and Robert Radtke) of Golden Valley and Ana de Freitas Boe (and Debra Nagy) of Cleveland, OH; two granddaughters, Alice and Eleanor Radtke of Golden Valley; two sisters, Margaruite (and Gregg) Albert of Tomahawk, WI and Zoa (and James) Heckman of Cushing; two brothers, Ervin (and Susie) Boe of Dover and Stanley (and Tamera) Boe of Faribault; three sisters-in-law, Signora Boe, Lois Boe, and Marilyn Boe of West Concord, and a brother-in-law, Billy Leonelli of Tooele, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hildete, and three daughters, Michele, Gloria, and Susan; his brothers, Peter Boe, Arlo Boe, and Burton Boe; his sister, Elizabeth Leonelli; and a niece, Pauline Richey.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.