Donna Jean Lund

FARIBAULT — Donna J. Lund, age 89, of Faribault died on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Northfield Hospital.
In keeping with the wishes of Donna Lund and the Lund family, we ask for your understanding in limiting the visitation and memorial service to family members and close friends as a means of protecting the health of those who gather.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Donna Jean was born on May 28, 1932, in La Crosse, WI to Donald and Hulda (Benrud) Kopp. She attended Galesville High School in WI and Luther College in IA. Donna married Lloyd Lund on May 3, 1952, in Biloxi, MS. She was previously employed at Shattuck-St. Mary's School and then Faribault Public Schools, working 25 years at Faribault Junior High and Middle School. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by five sons, Steven (Faith) Lund of Faribault, Richard (Renae) Lund of Mankato, David (Linda) Lund of Annandale, Jon Lund of Decorah, IA and James (Kim) Lund of Riverton, UT; eight grandchildren, Kari (Nathan Hopper) Lund, Aaron (Melissa) Lund, Erik (Lacey) Lund, Jenna Lund, Evan (Jamie) Lund, Andrew (Rachel) Lund, Kelsey Lund and Alexandra Lund; six great grandchildren, Benjamin and Madeleine Hopper, Brooks and River Lund, Alissa and Brenna Lund ; and a brother, David (Vickie) Kopp of St. Cloud.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Marguerite Harkness.
