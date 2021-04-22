Charles Robert Chuck Reineke

FARIBAULT — Charles "Chuck" Reineke, age 79, of Faribault, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Faribault Senior Living surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's Church, Faribault on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Greg Purchla, presiding. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Charles Robert was born on July 30, 1941, the son of Melvin and Alice (Thompson) Reineke in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1959. On December 31, 1959, Chuck was united in marriage to Alma Jo Paro in Faribault. Chuck owned Prairie Liquors and was a broker/owner for Century 21 Real Estate. Alma worked beside him in their 59 years of marriage. He enjoyed golfing at the Faribault Country Club, Canadian fishing trips and weekly trips to the casino.
Survivors include his three sons, Tom (and Marlene) of Faribault, John (and Monica) of Powell, OH and David (and Laura) of Faribault; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; brother, James Reineke of Bloomington; other relatives and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alice; wife, Alma Jo and sister in law, Sandra Reineke.
The Reineke family would like to thank Brighton Hospice and Faribault Senior Living for the wonderful care they gave Chuck.
