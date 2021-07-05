FARIBAULT — Donna Jeanne Van Thomme, age 91, of Faribault, MN passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Faribault Senior Living.
Donna Jeanne, the daughter of Henry and Margueritte (Warmington) Feyereisn was born on June 20, 1930 in Faribault. She attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1949. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Van Thomme on June 16, 1951 in a military wedding at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage before the Lord called Ken home in 2012.
Donna worked at many different businesses in Faribault. Her favorite job though was working beside her husband Ken at District One Hospital in the Food Service department for many years. She was a member of the VFW Post 1562 Auxiliary, DAV, the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, the Daughters of Isabella and Divine Mercy Catholic Church.
Donna loved spending time with her family, life at the cabin, fishing, playing cards, growing her roses and winning big at the casinos.
She is survived by two sons, Tom (Joyce) of Lakeville, MN, Jerry (Jan) of Faribault, and two daughters, Cathie (Ron) Borcherding of Waseca and Peggy Van Thomme of Faribault; by nine grandchildren, Nacole, Jason, Adam, Reid, Molly, Richard, Jon, Stephanie and Patrick; by 15 great grandchildren; by her brother, Leonard Feyereisn and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, her parents, a grandson Shaun in infancy, three brothers, James, Robert and Conrad Feyereisn and by two sisters, Margaret (Honey) Dwyer and Patricia Pemrick.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Faribault Senior Living and the staff from Brighton Hospice for the wonderful and loving care they gave our Mom.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
