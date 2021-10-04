MORRISTOWN — Pamela M. "Pam" Dillon, age 67 of Warsaw, MN passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Emeralds of Faribault following an extended illness.
Pamela Mae, the daughter of Daniel and Janice (Schmidt) Dillon, was born on March 14, 1954 in Faribault. She attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1972. On November 17, 1973 she was united in marriage to Dennis Caron at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. They later divorced. Pam worked for over 30 years at Daikin in Faribault. She enjoyed spending time with all her family, fishing, painting and drawing, scroll saw and laying out in the sun.
She is survived by her children, Kasey (Cory) David of Morristown, MN and Cory (Sara) Caron of Faribault; by six grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Herda, Cortney Ozmun, Serena David, Isaac Caron, Andrew Caron and Luke Caron; by three great grandchildren, Stella Herda, Olivia Herda and Bennett Herda; by her fiancé, Jay Ugland of LeCenter, MN; by her siblings, Tom Dillon, Debbie (Mark) Gillen, Bob Dillon, all of Faribault and Deanne Panos of Medford, MN; by brother-in-law, Kenny Neymeyer of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Patsy Neymeyer and sister-in-law, Roxanne Dillon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Louis Floeder officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday for one hour prior to services.
