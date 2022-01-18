FARIBAULT — Ronald J. "Ron" Hunt, age 90 of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Apple Valley Village Health Care Center following an extended illness.
Ronald John, the son of John and Olga (Okkelberg) Hunt was born on August 12, 1931 in Faribault, MN. He attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1950. In high school Ron was a member of the Falcon basketball and baseball teams. On November 15, 1950 he was united in marriage to Lois Thielbar at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. In January of 1951 Ron began his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in August of 1952. After his discharge Ron began working as a delivery driver for Master Bread for a few years and then began a lifelong career in car sales working at different dealerships including, Pluemer's, Forester Chevrolet, Steffen's Chevrolet and finishing his career at Harry Brown's Family Automotive. In retirement they spent many winters in Casa Grande, AZ.
When his children were growing up Ron coached them in Little League baseball and basketball and inspired some of them to become a coach as well. He was a Faribault Falcon sports supporter for many years and for many years sold advertisements for the Faribault Falcon booklet that was given out at home games.
He was a member of First English Lutheran Church, the American Legion Club Post 43 and a former member of the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles, all in Faribault.
He is survived by his children, Theresa (Jim) Tierney of Bloomington, MN, Gerry (Sue) Hunt of Faribault, Vivian Jilek of Medford, MN, Brian Hunt of Savage, MN, Ronald (Lisa) Hunt of Eloy, AZ, Gary (Ohome) Hunt of Apple Valley, MN and Todd (Joan) Hunt of Faribault; by 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; by his sister, Donna (John) Vogelsberg of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois on June 21, 2016 and by two brothers, Donovan and Luvern Hunt.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault with Rev. Carrie Chatelaine officiating. Interment will be held at the Warsaw Cemetery with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to First English Lutheran Church in memory of Ron.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com