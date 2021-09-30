Reynold Kuchinka

KASSON — Reynold "Ray" Kuchinka, 76, of Kasson, MN, died on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, MN, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ray, the son of Ernest and Elsie (Shetka) Kuchinka, was born on January 25, 1945, in Montgomery, MN. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Montgomery Senior High School. After graduation he served in the National Guard (1962-1967) achieving the rank of E6. In 1978, Ray was in Hayfield, MN working on his future brothers-in-law's race car when he met the love of his life, Judith Nelson. Although this was Judy's first meeting with Ray, he was well known to the Nelson family and they quickly approved! Ray and Judy were united in marriage on August 24, 1979, in Hayfield, MN and enjoyed 42 years of marriage.
Ray was a "jack of all trades". He painted, did electrical work, plumbing, and of course, carpentry. He built numerous homes, including those for him and Judy. Ray owned KM Cabinets in Kasson, MN, which kept him busy until 2005, when the two "retired". Their adventures then took them to be Workampers! They then adventured to their favorite places in Texas and Arizona on their own. They finally "retired" to Kasson, MN, where Ray worked part-time for the city of Mantorville as a groundskeeper. Throughout his life, Ray enjoyed numerous hobbies including; fishing, gardening, gambling, movies, polishing rocks, making jewelry, and always had wood projects in the works!
Ray is survived by his wife and five children, Kimberly "Kim" (Steve) Knight of Hager City, WI, Jeffrey "Jeff" (Jean) Kuchinka of Faribault, MN, Tamara "Tammy" (Todd) Kuchinka of Faribault, Susanne (Bradley) Miller of Burnsville, MN, and Sheila (Bob) Zavaleta of Minnesota City, MN; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren; Sisters, Donna (Donald) DeGonda of Le Center, MN and Arlene (Mike) Heydt of Hauula, HI; sisters-in-laws, Mary Jane Landry of Baton Rouge, LA, Susan Richardson of Hayfield, MN; brother-in-laws, Jim (Barb) Nelson of Hayfield, MN, Richard (Kim) Nelson of Hayfield, MN, Gerard (Daphne) Nelson of Stokesdale, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, parents-in-laws, and a brother-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson, MN with Pastor Roger Langworthy officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville, MN. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Ray's family.