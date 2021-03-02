William Bill Soiberg

MINNEAPOLIS — William Soiberg, age 58, of Minneapolis, died January 28, 2021 at the Mount Olivet Careview Home.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Visitation be for on half hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
William "Bill" was the youngest of four children born to Aage and Sally Soiberg on May 8, 1962. At that time, Bill was placed at Angels Boarding Home. He lived with his foster parent, Tom Hanson for a brief time before moving to the Faribault Regional Center. In 1995, Bill moved to his current home in Minneapolis. Bill was very thoughtful and enjoyed living a very active and peaceful life. He liked to help cleanup the Minneapolis Parks, listen to loud music, look out the window, draw and do his 'paperwork' which included lots of stapling! Bill loved going on rides at the Minnesota State Fair and for his staff to take him on outings where he could ride all though the city on the Light Rail or City Bus. He always made sure to thank the staff for his outing.
Bill will be missed by all who knew him.
