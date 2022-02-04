Patricia Ann Pat Krenske

MISSISSIPPI — Patricia A. "Pat" Krenske, age 75, of Biloxi, Mississippi, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Merit Health Biloxi.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Paul Rieger, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Patricia's obituary page.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Patricia Ann, the daughter of Luverne James and Martha Mary (Resac) Wilde, was born December 11, 1946, in Faribault. On April 10, 1965, Pat was united in marriage to William Krenske at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault. Together they raised three children, Ronald, Bill Jr. and Lisa. After their divorce in 2011, they were able to become best friends. Pat held various jobs throughout her life but mostly she worked as a realtor, she retired in 2005.
After her retirement, Pat spent several years enjoying car shows with Bill and traveling. She then spent several years in Florida, enjoying time with friends and watching the dolphins. She was most recently excited to start a new adventure in Mississippi, where she was most looking forward to being within a closer driving distance of her family and friends in Minnesota.
Survivors include her three children, Ron Krenske of Northfield, Bill (and Donna) Krenske of Faribault and Lisa (and Ryan) Georgeson of Lakeville; three grandchildren, Kyle Krenske, Amanda Krenske and Kayla Georgeson; three great grandchildren, Timothy, Maci, and Connor; brothers, Dave (and Lynn) Wilde and Chuck Wilde; other relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Luverne (and Donna) Wilde and Martha (and Bill) Giefer; and her friend and former husband, William Krenske.