FARIBAULT — Diane L. Ackmann, age 70 of Faribault, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at home.
Private family services will be held.
Diane L., the daughter of Lewette and Beverly (Fehn) Ackmann, was born May17, 1951 in Faribault. She attended Faribault High School and Ritter's Beauty School, Faribault. She waitressed and did factory work in Faribault. Diane enjoyed reading, shopping, sending cards to friends and family and sharing nicknames, Viv and Lucy with her sister.
She is survived by her sister, Cheryl Ackmann (special friend, Richard Brohmer) of Faribault, Donald (Patty) Ackmann of Savage, Mark (Yvonne) Ackmann of Faribault and Paul (Wendy) Ackmann of Prior Lake; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Steven and her dog, Andy.
