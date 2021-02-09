FARIBAULT — Gordon F. Dettmer, age 97 of Faribault, died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's Church, Faribault on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Pastors Greg Purchla and Randy Hardy officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans.
Visitation will be at church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Gordon F., son of August W. and Ella (Boevers) Dettmer, was born on May 27, 1923 in Faribault. He married Twila J. Jones on August 6, 1944 and she preceded him in death on November 9, 1982. Later he married Violet C. Schultz on September 15, 1984 and she preceded him in death on March 2, 2008. He farmed in the Cannon City Township area for many years and was later employed by Faribault Public Schools for 16 1/2 years. He also served a supervisor for the Cannon City Township Board for many years.
He is survived by five children, Dennis (Carol) Dettmer of Long Lake, Washington, Vana (Martyn) Schmidt of Baxter, Robert (Colleen) Dettmer of Forest Lake, Lee (Shirley) Dettmer of Princeton, Scott (Jane) Dettmer of Faribault; 14 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; five step children, Rose Marie (Dennis) Buendorf of Faribault, Jim (Annette) Thompson of Owatonna and Larry (Tammy) Thompson of Faribault; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wives, Twila and Violet; step children, William and Randy Thompson.
