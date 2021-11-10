FARIBAULT — Iola "Ike" Cross, age 97 of Faribault died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at The Emeralds at Faribault.
Graveside services will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the procession leaving Boldt Funeral Home at 10:45 a.m.
Iola I., the daughter of Harry and Laura (Stam) Cross, was born April 9, 1924, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School. She was previously employed with Woods Nursing Home, Mentz Domaske Laundry, Faribault Woolen Mills and Odorless Cleaners, Faribault.
She is survived by two brothers, Richard (and Gail) Cross and Steve (and Jane) Cross; sister in law, Marilyn Cross all of Faribault; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Violet Cross, Viola Chester, Rosella Rohods, Laura Bang, Peggy Roloff and Harry Cross.
A special thank you to the caregivers at The Emeralds, Allina Hospice and District One Hospital for her care.
