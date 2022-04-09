NORTHFIELD — Robert A. Franek, age 48, of Northfield, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
Robert was born on August 30, 1973, to Glenn and Colleen (Kuchinka) Franek in Faribault MN. The family lived on a farm in rural Northfield MN. Growing up, Rob had an interest in working on dirt bikes, go karts, tractors and tinkering with cars. He graduated from Northfield Senior Highschool and later attended Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, where he received his degree in Auto Mechanics. After, he became an ASE Master Auto Certified Technician and went on to mentor many young aspiring mechanics. Rob started his career at Hertz Rental, Tires Plus of Northfield and many places in between but most recently Nates Garage in Cannon Falls.
Rob enjoyed life and would greet you with a warm smile. He was generous and very kind to everyone he met. Rob had a fun-loving spirit about him and approached all with a caring and innocent heart. Rob had a special love for his nieces and nephews. He spent time with them all as they grew and thought of them as his own. He loved the farm and carried those values of hard work and loyalty to his work and friendships. He also had a heart for animals including beloved dogs.
He is survived by his parents, Glenn and Colleen of Northfield; his siblings Lori (Tim) Freeland of Northfield, Rick (Stephanie) Franek of Faribault, Mandy (Shawn) Hansen of Northfield, Russell Franek of Northfield; his nephews and nieces Kayla, Rylie, Alisha (fiancé Ben), RJ, Seth, Madison, Makena, Paige, Cooper and great nephew Charlie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Lillian Franek and Arnold and Elsie Kuchinka.
Visitation will be at Bierman Funeral Home in Northfield on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Services will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Shieldsville on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM. Additional visitation one hour prior to the service. biermanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Franek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.