Lewis Bouldin

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA — Lewis Randolph (Randy) Bouldin, 56 of Long Beach, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Randy was born on Dec. 2, 1964 in Dallas, TX. He graduated from Faribault Senior High in 1983, moving to Chicago area, after graduation. He attended North Central Bible College in Minneapolis. He later started his career in the cleaning industry, working with Jani-King. He transferred to the west coast office. Later working with Jan Pro. Randy was adventurous and loved to travel. He took his jeep, two sidekicks, Sasha and Jake and would go four wheeling and camping for days. Randy was a great storyteller. He was a hard worker and respected by many. He is survived by his brother Tim (Diane) Bouldin of Faribault, MN and nephew Shawn (Jessica) Bouldin of Nelson, MN, nieces Melissa (Dustin) Peterson of St Cloud, MN, Jennifer (Jeremy) Schweim of Dennison, MN. His sister, Linda Bouldin Buckingham of Faribault, MN and nephews, Anthony Bouldin of Rochester, MN, Bradley Lasseigne of Yorkville, IL and nieces, Chelbie Buckingham of Portland, OR and Kayla Buckingham of Yorkville, IL and several great nieces and nephews, and his dogs, Sasha and Jake. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Jo Ann Bouldin, grandparents, Seth and Mildred Bouldin, Milton and Hallie Hamman and his dog, Lightening. In lieu of flowers, a GoFund me account has been set up for memorial expenses, https://gofund.me/37fb4ebe. There will be a private burial service for family, the morning of October 22, 2021. A casual time of reflection is planned for family and friends on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 3-5pm at River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault, MN.