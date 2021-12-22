FARIBAULT — Ronald A. "Ron" LaCroix, age 86, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Ronald Ambrose was born on June 2, 1935, in Faribault, to Ambrose and Helen (Schmitz) LaCroix. He attended school in Medford, graduating with the class of 1953. Ron was a tremendous all-around athlete and captain of his teams. He was united in marriage to his childhood sweetheart, Mary Froman, on June 9, 1956. Ron was a dairy farmer, farming with his father and son for many years. He also drove a milk truck during this time. After farming, Ron worked at Ace Hardware for many years until his retirement. He then worked for R & S Transport for five years. Ron was an avid golfer and had a hole in one at age 81. He played in many golf leagues and helped run the Senior League at The Legacy. He was a huge Vikings fan and other sports as well. Ron was known for having a caring and calming personality and had great love for his family and cats, especially Muggins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary LaCroix; children, Cheryl LaCroix, Terry (Michelle) LaCroix, Lori (Frank) Pete, and Kris (Tim) Smith; grandchildren, Luke (Heather), Amanda (Adam), Casey (Chandler), Taylor (Sarah), Meghan (Robert), Jordan, and Gerrod (Kaia); great grandchildren, Madison (Rogelio), Beau, Ellery, Hadley, and Chase, Olivia, Terran, Amelia, and Kylie, Leona and Max, Cooper and Crosby, and Lucy; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Helen; and son-in-law, Tom Hatfield.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Reverend Henry Doyle, officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. For those unable to attend you make watch the livestream of the service through a link on Ron's obituary page.
Ron's family requests that those present for the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask.
