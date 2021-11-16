FARIBAULT — Marilyn Ardis Conklin, 87, of Pepin, WI, formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 16, 1934, in Faribault, MN, to William and Loretta (St. Martin) Luckow. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1952. On Dec. 18, 1954, she married the love of her life, Roland "Rolly" Conklin. They were blessed with five children: Scott, Carrie, Holly, Jeff, and Anne.
During Rolly's career as a Navy submariner, the growing family lived near naval bases up and down the East Coast, from Key West, Florida, to Gales Ferry, Connecticut. Marilyn served her country parenting on her own while Rolly served at sea. In 1973, the Conklins moved to Red Wing, where they lived until 2013, when they moved to their new home on Lake Pepin. Marilyn and Rolly enjoyed watching birds and many sunsets there together before he died in January 2021.
Marilyn is survived by four children, Scott (Renee) Conklin of Prior Lake, Carrie (Jim) Becker of Red Wing, Jeff (Cheryl) Conklin of Hastings and Anne Conklin (Dan McGrath) of Red Wing; son-in-law Craig Lunde, of Maiden Rock; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marlys Kattenberg, of California; two brothers, Ronnie and Gerry Luckow, both of Faribault; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter Holly (Lunde); a great-grandson, Silas Sheldon; four brothers, Billy, Spencer, Neil, and Pete Luckow, and two sisters, Jeanette Fritz and Audrey Schmidtke.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing, with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. She will be buried at a later date alongside Rolly at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.