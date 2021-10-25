FARIBAULT — Charles "Chuck" Richard Markowitz passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the age of 85. Charles was born in Faribault, Minnesota on March 4, 1936, to Leo C. and Louise C. (Pielemeier) Markowitz. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Crystal M. (Parrish) Markowitz, and great grandchild Vivian Alba Denney .
He is survived by his sister Virginia "Sue" L. and Ray(deceased) Heilborn of Eau Claire, WI; sons Brian K. and William "Bill" C. (Lisa) of Edwardsville, IL, daughter Brenda L. (Kerry) Denney of Rexburg, ID; 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Charles loved to travel and his life's journey took him to many places beginning at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL where he studied Zoology and then back to Faribault where his marriage to Crystal took him south to Illinois originally to Okawville and then Edwardsville. Charles spent 6 years in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. His career was across the river in St. Louis, Missouri for the Federal Government where he traveled to Iran and Saudi Arabia extensively. Charles retired to travel the states in his RV always proudly stating he had traveled to 48 of 50 states. Charles was a lifelong member of the Masonic Temple and member of several Methodist congregations that again enabled him to travel the States as well as Russia on many missions. He settled after his RV travels back north in Shell Lake, Wisconsin for 15 years then moved back to Edwardsville until his passing.
Visitation and services will not be held at this time but donations in Charles' memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity at https://www.habitat.org/together-we-build or calling 1-800-HABITAT (1-800-422-4828) or by mail at Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543 USA; an organization Charles spent many hours supporting and volunteering for in his travels.