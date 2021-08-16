FARIBAULT — Charles E. Morgan, Jr., age 86, of Faribault, died on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Memorial service will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Charles Edward, the son of Charles Edward and Victoria C. (Kruse) Morgan was born December 6, 1934, in Faribault. On May 4, 1955, he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Salzwedel in Mason City, Iowa. Charles worked as a buildings and grounds maintenance supervisor for St. Lucas Hospital and later for the Faribault School District for 30 years. He was a member of Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, Faribault and Fleming Methodist Church, Aitkin. Charles was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending many years at their home on the banks of the Mississippi River near Aitkin. He also was a Minnesota sports enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Henry (and Karen) Morgan of Faribault, Tim (and Laurie) Morgan of Faribault, Dean (and Dinah) Morgan of Bovey, Julie (and Mike) Dusbabek of Faribault and Jodi Morgan of Owatonna; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Victoria; sisters, Dorothy Kennedy, Marilyn Bosshart and Kathy Dusbabek and brother, Roger Linstrom Morgan.
Visitboldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.