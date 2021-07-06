FARIBAULT — Howard A. Dokken, age 78, of Faribault, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mill City Senior Living, Faribault.
Services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on July 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Elden Eklund officiating. Private interment will be at Prairieville Cemetery, rural Faribault.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Howard A., the son of Rudy and Helen (Oppegard) Dokken was born on September 7, 1941, in Faribault. He married Winnie M. Michel on October 9, 1959, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He was formerly employed as a carpenter building townhouses in Twin Cities area; St. Olaf College, Northfield and WalMart, Faribault.
He is survived by his three daughters, Dawn (and Mark) Kaderlik of Faribault, Lori (and Randy) Hanegraaf of Burnsville and Lynn (and Jerry) Sather of Faribault; four grandchildren, Cody Crowley, Grant Sather, Blake Hanegraaf and Briana Hanegraaf; one brother, Roger Dokken of Arizona; one sister, Debra Deppa of Becker; two sisters in law, Betty Reuvers and Marjean Michel both of Faribault, two brothers in law, Don (and Jeanne) Michel of Morristown, Richard Michel of Faribault; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie on September 29, 2019; one son, Billy Dokken; one grandson, Jason Kaderlik; his parents, Rudy and Helen Dokken and two brothers in law, Gary Deppa and Thomas Reuvers.
He crossed the finish line of life, a little banged up, with spent tires, an empty tank, a crowd of adoring fans, and a smile on his face!
