FARIBAULT — Thomas K. "Tom" Furlong, age 69 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN following an extended illness.
Thomas Kevin, the son of Donald and Anne (Barteki) Furlong was born on July 25, 1952 in Minneapolis, MN. He attended Faribault High School and graduated with the class of 1970. After high school he attended Bemidji State University and played football for two years. He then transferred to the University of North Dakota and graduated with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. While living in Grand Forks he purchased the Red Pepper Restaurant and it became a popular gathering spot for students at UND. On May 29, 1976 he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Dee dee Duncan in Faribault. Tom then began his career in the insurance business with World Service Life Insurance Company. Over the years he was one of the top salesman and earned many awards and trips that took them to different destinations. In 1991 Tom purchased the Chevrolet dealership in Northfield, MN and turned that into a GM Superstore over the next 20 years.
Tom loved excursions into the Northwoods to their family cabin at Fowl Lake. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his two children and his friends. His passion for hunting lead him from Canada's Niska Lodge to the Florida Bayou.
Never able to fully retire, Tom started Furlong Motors Direct in Faribault and is carried on by his family to this day.
Tom took nothing in life for granted and lived life to its fullest. His spirit and generosity made an impact on everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Furlong of Faribault; by his children, Lauren (Brad) Keil of Faribault and their daughters, Norah and Frankie and Dan (Andi) Furlong of Faribault and their daughter, Josie; by his siblings, Barb (Mike) Baldwin of Prior Lake, MN and Jim (Colleen) Furlong of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Anne Furlong.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with, Pastor Jeff Sandgren officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault. A reception will follow the service at the Faribault Golf Club.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com