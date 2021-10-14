FARIBAULT — Knudson, Gerald William of Faribault, MN, born February 12,1948, in Grand Rapids, MN was called home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2021. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents Christine and Wilhelm Knudson. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, his daughters Stephanie, Angela, and Lisa, sister Karen Maeder, and brothers Lloyd Knudson and David Knudson. A memorial service is planned for Gerald at 3:00 PM 10/23/2021 at The River Community Church, 528 4th Ave NW, Faribault, MN 55021. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be sent to the church in care of the family.