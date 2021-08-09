William (Bill) Frank Borwege Jr.

FARIBAULT — William F. Borwege, 90, passed away at his home on Friday, August 6, 2021.
He was born on December 8, 1930, in Owatonna, MN, the son of William F. and Lorraine L. (Dostal) Borwege.
William graduated from Faribault High School, Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1948-51. He married Charlotte R. Herda in 1954 - they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. Bill was a Captain of the Faribault Fire Department for 20 years, after his retirement he worked for the State of Minnesota for 15 years. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Donna Knauss of Muncie, Indiana and many other relatives and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter Kathleen (Al) LaCanne of Tempe, AZ, daughter Barbara (Dave) Anderson of Dodge Center, MN, son James (Lynn) Borwege of Otsego, MN, son Donald (Cindy Wilson) Borwege of Faribault, MN, son Kenneth (Kelly Hein) Borwege of Faribault, MN, daughter Patricia (Doug) Miller of Faribault, MN, daughter Constance Fillipi of Burnsville, MN; 16 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, military honors will be conducted by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 am prior to Mass at church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial to Brighton Hospice, or Divine Mercy Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online condolences and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com