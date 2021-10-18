Zada Lu Spitzack

FARIBAULT — Zada Lu (Mrs. Harold) Spitzack age 84, of Faribault, MN and formerly of Watertown, SD died on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Three Links Care Cottage, Northfield, MN.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault, MN on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Paul Rieger, officiating. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, for one hour prior to the services. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021, in Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery, Strandburg, SD. Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, MN.
Zada Lu, the daughter of Ernest and Agnes (Sweet) Erickson was born on October 14, 1937, in Pipestone, MN.
She was formerly employed by Dakota Poultry & Processing, Watertown, SD and Technical Ordinance, Clear Lake, SD. She married Robert Francis McBride on August 14, 1957, in Flandreau, SD. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1986. She married Harold Spitzack on April 28, 2001, in Watertown, SD.
She enjoyed singing hymns and Christian songs, watching Golden Girls and old movies, having fun with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, listening to country music, reading, sewing, baking, crafting, and playing card games.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Spitzack of Faribault, MN, 5 children - Debra Gulden of Monroe, SD, Michelle Vo of Ocean Springs, MS, Melody Tran of Dallas, TX, Sandra (and Tim) Gamber of Marion, SD, and Mark McBride of Monroe, SD, one step daughter, Barbara (and Mark) Erickson of Faribault, MN; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren; two brothers Gerald (Carol) Erickson of Brookings, SD, and Guy Erickson of Pleasant Hill, CA and four sisters Rosemary Rolph of Pipestone, MN, Esther (and Denny) Jensen of Tyler, MN, Donna Dexter of Sioux Falls, SD, and Sharon Falk of Rapid City, SD.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Francis McBride; her second husband, William (Bill) O. Dunkel; her father Rufus Leroy Erickson, her mother Agnes Ierna (Sweet) Erickson, two sons, James and Andrew McBride; two brothers, Lloyd Erickson and Melvin Erickson, and two sisters, Arlene Minnick and Virginia (Bob) Henriksen, and three stepsons, one grandson, one step granddaughter; one great grandson.
