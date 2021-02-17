Katherine A. Meade

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. — Katherine (Saufferer) Meade
HAMMONDSPORT-Katherine Saufferer Meade went home to be with the Lord at the age of 70 on Saturday, (February 13, 2021). Katherine was born on January 8, 1951 in Faribault, Minnesota.
After growing up and attending high school in Faribault, where she fell in love with playing the alto saxophone, Katherine received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Minnesota in 1973. A few years after returning to Faribault to teach elementary school, she met the love of her life, Joseph F. "Bud" Meade III on a golf course in Minnesota in 1977. A year later they were married and shortly started a family. In 1981 they moved to Hammondsport, N.Y., where they have resided since.
Katherine put aside her teaching career to raise her two beloved children, Joseph and Carrie. She devoted herself to her family and never left a conversation without an "I love you." She was her families' biggest cheerleader but never gave up her pursuit and love of educating children. She volunteered for many charitable organizations but her most accomplished work was her integral role in the fundraising, design, and building of the Fred & Harriet Taylor Memorial Library, where she later served countless hours serving her community. As a result, she was named Citizen of the Year in 2006 by the Hammondsport Rotary Club.
Other notable organizations include many years of leading Sunday School at the United Methodist Church, work with the Keuka Lake Association, and leading the construction of a community playground in Hammondsport. She served various boards including the Fred & Harriett Taylor Foundation, Hammondsport Community Services, and served as President of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library. She was proud to be a life member of the Mayflower Society and an 11th direct descendant of the famous, Miles Standish.
When not volunteering she could be found immersed in a good mystery novel or enjoying a motorcycle ride with her husband and close friends, and later found great joy in spending time with her grandchildren Ashleigh, Joey, and Ada.
Katherine is predeceased by her parents, Ada and William Saufferer, and her brother William Saufferer Jr. (Marty). She is survived by her loving husband Joseph F. Meade III; her two children Joseph F. Meade IV (Kelley), Carrie A. Crane (Eric); and her grandchildren Ashleigh, Joey, and Ada.
Interment in Pleasant Valley Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family, and a Celebration of Life will be postponed until a later date.
Memorials should be made to the Fred & Harriett Taylor Memorial Library at 21 Liberty Street, Hammondsport, N.Y. 14840.
