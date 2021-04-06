MORRISTOWN — Dianne Louise Mensing Stephens, formerly of Morristown, Minnesota was called to be an angel of the Lord on Palm Sunday. Dianne was born on March 21, 1946, she was Baptized on March 28, 1946 and entered her heavenly home at the New Richland Care Center on March 28, 2021, just a week after she celebrated her 75th birthday. Dianne loved all kinds of music, old western movies, playing games on her tablet, word search, traveling around the world, keeping track of all her nieces and nephews, and working at Cedar Valley Services. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she loved decorating, presents, lights and putting up all her village pieces.
Dianne is survived by her sister in law, Yvonne Mensing, Silver Bay, MN; nieces, Michele (Wayne) Fenstad, Silver Bay, MN, Kristin (Rodney) Ridgewell, Duluth, MN, Jane Hogan, Owatonna, MN; nephews, Todd Mensing, Ham Lake, MN, Dickie Hogan and David Hogan of Pleasant Hill, CA; 10 great nephews, 7 great nieces, 8 great great nephews, 6 great great nieces and several cousins.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Richard (Dick) and Milda Mensing; her brothers, William Mensing and Daniel Mensing; her sister and brother-in-law Arlette (John) Hogan and her beloved husband, Bill Stephens.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Alternative Resolutions, ELM Homes, her wonderful staff family especially Julie and MariLyn, and the caring staff at New Richland Care Center and their Hospice team.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Travis J. Loeslie, pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Masks are required. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
