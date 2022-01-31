Stephanie Marie Olson-Wesley

FARIBAULT — Stephanie M. Olson-Wesley, age 52, of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 29, 2022 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Stephanie Marie, the daughter of James and Debra (Meher) Olson Jr., was born on March 26, 1969 in Fresno, California. Stephanie grew up in Orangevale, CA and attended Casa Robles High School. She and her family moved to Minnesota. Stephanie worked various jobs including for Faribault Foods and most recently Jamie's delivery. While she wasn't working, Stephanie enjoyed playing softball, bingo, and volleyball. She also enjoyed bird watching, shopping online, driving through the nature center looking for deer and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very driven to provide for her family and to live her life the best way she could. Stephanie was a genuine and social person that was always there for her friends.

Stephanie is survived by her children, Alexander VanBogart and Samantha Jansen; grandchildren, Bentley Savoie, Christian Cruz Jr., and Isaiah Cruz; brother, Eric Olson; sister-in-law, Kristy Olson; niece, Brittney Straight; nephew, Brandon Olson; other relatives and friends who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault. There will be a time of sharing starting at 6:30 P.M.

For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Thursday, February 3, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Feb 3
Time of Remembrance
Thursday, February 3, 2022
6:30PM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
