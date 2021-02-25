FARIBAULT — Richard "Dick" Brossard, age 89, of Faribault, MN, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 in Weslaco, TX due to complications from COVID-19.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
Richard Eugene was born on April 19, 1931in Mankato, MN to Roy and Alice (Carpenter) Brossard. He attended school in Mankato, St. Peter, MN, and Northfield, MN. Dick was married to Harriet Holzapfel on June 22, 1950 in Mankato. He worked for Continental Can Co. in Mankato for 14 years, National Can Co. in Fairless Hills, PA for six years, and Crown Cork & Seal in Faribault for 20 years until his retirement in 1993. Dick and Harriet traveled extensively and especially enjoyed the winters in Texas and Arizona. Dick loved the outdoors and life at the lake. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, playing horseshoes and bowling. He often participated in many fishing, horseshoe and bowling tournaments. Dick loved to waterski and shared that passion with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Bonnie (Warren) Smith, Peggy (Dennis) Jorgenson, Dianne White, and Tom Brossard; eight grandchildren, Melanie Sanchez (special friend Jeremy Wacek), Rebecca Bailey, Elizabeth (Terry) Wachter, Tanya (Nate) Scherf, Shane Jorgenson, Carl White, Richard (Haide) White, and Valerie (Mario) Capra; 17 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; sister, LaDonna (Floyd) Von Bargen; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; parents, Roy and Alice; sisters, Mabel Christianson and Barbara Gerdes; brother, LeRoy Brossard; son-in-law, Carl White; and great great granddaughter, Violet Hilley.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com