Erma Adeline Burkhartzmeyer

FARIBAULT — Erma (Mrs. Alvin) Burkhartzmeyer, age 94, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Rieger, officiating. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Erma Adeline, the daughter of Alvin H. and Geryettie (Kuhlmann) Ritter was born on February 11, 1928, in Wagner, SD. After graduating from high school in 1946, Erma moved to Faribault to live with her sister Faye. She joined the church choir at Trinity Lutheran where she met her husband of 62 years, Al Burkhartzmeyer. Erma worked at Nutting Truck and Caster Company and after marriage helped her husband and his brothers (Walter "Putts" and Donald "Buck") open Burkhartzmeyer Shoes. This expanded the shoe repair business started by Ferdie and Martha in the mid 1930's. She later worked at Brett's Shoe Department and the SAS Factory Shoe store in Medford, all owned by the Burkhartzmeyer family.
Erma was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest pride and joy were her family. She loved her family and was always present for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she never missed a party or ballgame. She was an active member of Trinity - involved with Bethany, LWML, and Women in Mission. She was a volunteer for hospice and held many dying hands. Erma and Al loved to go on cruises and one of their travel highlights was visiting a foreign exchange student they hosted in his home country of Uganda, Africa. Erma enjoyed flower gardening, ceramics, bowling, board games, and she was an avid golfer.
She is survived by her son, Bruce and his wife, Sue of Faribault; four grandchildren, Sarah (Erik) Hromatka, Timothy Burkhartzmeyer, Patrick (Holly) Burkhartzmeyer, and Ryan (Christine) Burkhartzmeyer; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ella, and Lukas Hromatka, Maxwell, Zachary, and Connor Burkhartzmeyer and Ava Burkhartzmeyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Melvin Ritter, and sisters, Faye Smith and Lila Burden.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Brighton Hospice or your choice.