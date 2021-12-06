MONTGOMERY — Ruth Marie Barta, age 89 of Montgomery passed away at The Villages of Lonsdale on Friday, December 3, 2021 surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday December 11, at 11am with visitation 2 hours prior at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials.
Ruth was born at home on the farm in Wheatland Township on July 14, 1932 to Joseph L. and Julia (Machacek) Tupy. She attended grade school in Veseli and graduated from New Prague High School. After high school Ruth worked at First National Bank in New Prague. Ruth was united in marriage to Stanley B. Barta on June 25, 1955 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli. Ruth and Stan farmed together raising registered holsteins for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Ruth was very devoted to her faith and active in her parish and many people received "God Bless" as a farewell. She was involved in many organizations including 4-H, American Legion Auxiliary, KC Auxiliary and the Northfield-Rice Holstein Club. She loved gardening and the farm life. Ruth was very knowledgeable about family ancestry and very proud of her heritage.
Ruth is survived by her five children, Allan (Gail) Barta of Eagan, David (Lucy) Barta of New Prague, Monica (Ken) Odenthal of New Prague, Anita (Chuck) Rynda of Montgomery, Paula (Todd) Novak of Montgomery; grandchildren, Michael Meschke, Chris (Nicole) Meschke, Mark (Daniel) Rynda, Megan Brockway, Carrie Rynda, Emily Barta, Daniel (Lauren) Barta, Maggie (Andrew) Nicolin; great-grandchildren, Luke Brockway, Joe Brockway, Calli Meschke and Emma Nicolin; Siblings, Mary Ann Campbell, Florida, Josie (John) Ploetz, Belle Plaine and Judy Courrier, Shakopee.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Stanley B Barta (2018), parents and brother Richard J Tupy.
Arrangements are with the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery.