EDINA — Barbara Lee Meyer, age 92 of Edina, MN, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2021. She was born in Watertown, MN on Aug. 17, 1928 to Dr. John Leonard and Agnes Odell Lee. Barbara graduated from Alexandria High School in 1946. She taught first grade in Hopkins after obtaining her degree in elementary education from the University of Minnesota in 1950. After marriage to Dr. Richard Hollister Meyer in 1954, they eventually moved to Faribault, MN to raise their family. Barbara was very active in the community. She was particularly involved in many capacities at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior. As an amateur history buff, she wrote a tour guide about the first cathedral in Minnesota. Later in life, she was a Title I teacher, a home health aide, and a fun-loving, adventuresome grandmother. She was a member at Lake Nokomis Lutheran, where she served on the altar guild. She had a strong faith and a loving, caring heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her children, Karl Meyer, Nancy (Rick) Van Buren, Susan Anderson (Gary Garner), and Janna (Stephen) Schlag; nine grandchildren: Cassandra Meyer (Kameron Lindsey), Megan (Joseph) Beatty, Victoria (Joshua) Wise, Kate Schlag, Nick Schlag, Eric Van Buren (Heidi Hargreaves), John Anderson (Taryn Brown), Kelsey Anderson (Reid) Wilson, Samantha Van Buren; five great-grandchildren: Bailey and Cooper Wise, Ryan, Hannah, and Clara Beatty. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. John Roland and Patricia Lee.
The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life on her birthday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Nokomis Lutheran, Minneapolis; Trinity Lutheran, Watertown; or The Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, Faribault.