FARIBAULT — Arthur J Grinnell, Age 85, of Faribault, MN passed away Sunday, April 25, 2020 after a brief stay at the Koda Living Community in Owatonna, MN due to an extended illness.
Arthur John was born on July 9, 1935 in Elkton, SD to Arthur and Veronica Grinnell of Verdi, MN. Arthur grew up working on the family farm and working for the Rock Island Railroad as a teen. Arthur enlisted in the Army National Guard prior to graduating with the Class of 1954.
After graduating in 1954, Art enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed at a Naval Base Kitsap near in Port Angeles, WA where he met and married his wife of over 65 years, Viola Thorsen, on September 16, 1955. Arthur and Viola lived together in Honolulu, HI, as Art served in the Navy until 1958. Arthur and Viola returned to Minnesota where he attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, MN and obtained a degree in electronics. Upon graduating from Dunwoody, Art started his career at Fabri-Tech located in Amery, WI where he worked until 1965. Art moved his young family to Faribault, MN in 1965 where he became employed as plant supervisor for Control Data Corporation. In 1968, after the relocation of the Faribault Control Data plant to the Minneapolis metro area, Art began his career at Truth Hardware, Owatonna. Art worked as a supervisor for Truth Hardware for a period of 23 years with the majority of that spent supervising the operations of the Die Casting department.
Arthur and Viola spent much of their pre and post retirement time entertaining friends and family and enjoying their lake home on Cedar Lake, west of Faribault. Art's other passions included reading good novels, collectibles, listening to country western music and enjoying the taste of good spirits.
Art is survived by his wife Viola, five children, Valery (Jamie) Robertson, Owatonna, Arthur (Buz) (Caron) Grinnell, Faribault, Tony (Lynn) Grinnell, Faribault, Rodney (Lisa Koenig) Grinnell, Morristown, MN, Teresa (Chris) Limberg, Faribault, 12 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, and three sisters, Joan Neiman, Prior Lake, MN, Jane Jaspersen, Mesa, AZ and Colleen Delaney, Pipestone, MN.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Veronica, sisters, Madeline, Jackie, Bonnie and brother Jim.
The Grinnell family wishes is to say a special thank you to the Allina Hospice Team and Parker Kohl Funeral Home for all their support through this most difficult time.
A Celebration of Art's life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Allina Hospice in memory of Art.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com