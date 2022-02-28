SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Thomas John "Tom" Jarvis, age 76 of San Francisco, CA and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 in San Francisco.
Tom, the son of Ernest and Catherine (Devitt) Jarvis, was born on May 12, 1945 in Faribault, Minnesota.
After graduating from Bethlehem Academy in 1963, he earned a degree from the University of Minnesota.
Tom then entered the Peace Corps where he spent much of his time in the Philippines. Returning to Faribault he taught science at the Immaculate Conception grade school for three years.
Eventually Tom moved to San Francisco where he became an electrician. Soon he was the owner of his own company, Jarvis Electric, which he operated for over 40 years.
Tom loved the California wilderness and spent much time in his earlier years hiking and camping. He was always a great advocate for the environment.
Tom was a fun person to be with and loved a good time, he will be missed by many.
He is survived by his brothers, John Jarvis and Patrick Jarvis (Andrea Upin); and nephews and nieces, Kathleen "Kak" Jarvis (Lenny Richardson), Michael Jarvis (Susan Rayne), Mark Jarvis, Father Paul Jarvis, Anne Jarvis (Deacon Steve Moses) and Patrick Jarvis (Jana Voss).
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Jarvis (Leone).
Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery following a private family memorial.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.