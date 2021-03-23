Norman George Ahlman

MORRISTOWN — Norman G. Ahlman, age 87, of Morristown, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester - St. Mary's Campus.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Travis Loeslie, officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Norman George, the son of Arthur and Erna (Pooch) Ahlman was born April 8, 1933 in Faribault. On September 22, 1956 he was united in marriage to Margaret Watzek. Norman's faith was very important to him, he read his Bible daily. Norman worked at Mercury Minnesota as a machine operator for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting, fishing and camping. Norman especially loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret; children, Peggy (and Gregg) Knotts of Rochester, Steven Ahlman of Morristown and Melissa (and Joe Strobel) Ahlman of Faribault; grandchildren, Ryan (and Sarah) Knotts, Brandon (and fiancé Kristin) Knotts, Joshua Knotts, Marisa Ahlman, Tyana Ahlman, Jordan Ahlman and Deacon Ahlman; other relatives and friends.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Erna; grandson, River Ahlman and siblings, Arlene, Janice, Bernice and Roger.
