FARIBAULT — Marie L. Yule, age 84 of Faribault, MN, left this world to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Benedictine Living Community of Owatonna, MN, two days short of her 64th wedding anniversary.
Marie Louise, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Anhorn) Mechura was born on July 12, 1937, at the family farm in Walcott Township, Rice County. She attended Northfield High School and graduated with the class of 1956. On October 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Willis Edward Yule, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Northfield.
In Marie's memory, we begin by sharing the first words read by the recipient of every anniversary, birthday, and Christmas card she sent:
"In God We Trust"
Marie worked for nearly 40 years as a warper at the Faribault Woolen Mill. She enjoyed her work and was the president of the Woolen Mill Guild. Marie was an active member of the First English Lutheran Church for many years.
Marie loved sports. She brought her athletic skills and competitive spirit to the softball diamond and bowling alley. Pins rejoiced when she transitioned to #1 fan and cheerleader for her grandchildren. Through it all, she was a loyal Minnesota sports enthusiast - following the Vikings, Twins, Gophers, and Wild.
Marie was an avid reader. Reader's Digest, Country, and "whodunits" resided at the top of her list and were read cover-to-cover. She also enjoyed winning her favorite card games - euchre and solitaire.
Generous and kindhearted, Marie loved being around others, especially her family. She will be missed dearly and already is.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Willis Yule of Faribault; by her children, Marvin (Katy) Yule of Faribault, JoAnn (Jeff) Ernste of Savage, MN and Connie (Jim) Fritz of Faribault; by nine grandchildren, Aaron, Alyssa, and Jess Yule, Paige, Peyton (Jhony) Blanco, and Bret Ernste, and Jake, Devon, and Madison Fritz and fiancé Charlie Teppen; by siblings Ellen Crist of Hastings, Doreda (Dave) Cannon of St. Paul Park, MN and Clayton (Bonnie) Mechura of Faribault, and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Mechura; brothers Milton, Roger, and Joseph Mechura; sister, LaJune Benbo; and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault with Rev. Mark Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Marie's obituary page. For those attending the service masks will be required at church.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers memorials be directed to First English Lutheran Church or Ecumen Hospice in memory of Marie.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com