Kenneth A. Ken Witte

DEER CREEK — Kenneth Albert Witte, age 98, of Deer Creek, was called home to be with his Lord & Savior on December 8, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona where he spent his winters. In summers he resided on his farm in Deer Creek.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Waterville, on December 29, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Eugene Witte, officiating. Interment will be at the Warsaw Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service on December 29th.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Kenneth Albert, the son of Albert and Caroline Witte, was born on July 27, 1923, in Warsaw. He was united in marriage to Carol Thielbar on November 17, 1943, and later she preceded him in death on January 27, 1999. Kenneth was a WWII Veteran and he worked as a woodsman, truck driver and a farmer. He loved animals - especially horses and he passed that love onto his family for generations. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Additionally, he and Carol enjoyed attending and showing at Gun Shows in Minnesota and Arizona.
Kenneth accepted Christ as his Savior as a youth at First Baptist Church in Morristown.
He is survived by his son, Albert Witte of Avon; three daughters, Dawn (Peter) Loken of Lancaster, PA, Bobbye (Duane) Lyman of Vail, AZ and Carneth (John) Mucha of Faribault; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 19 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his second wife, Phyllis Witte; one son, Kent Witte; two sisters, Eleanor Foley and Marjorie Young; daughter in law, Linda Witte (spouse of Albert Witte) one grandson; one great, great grandson.
