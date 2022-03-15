FARIBAULT — Bonnie A. Cunningham, age 64, of Faribault, MN passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2022 at the Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, MN.
Bonnie was born on October 16, 1957 in Quincy, IL to Vern and Eula Brawner. She graduated from North Central Bible College with a BS degree in Christian Education in 1984. Bonnie loved kids. She worked as a Guardian Ad Litem (an advocate for the children of divorced parents) and recommended the best avenue for the children to the judge. She also worked for Big Brother Big Sister and with wayward kids at the Wilson Center in Faribault. Bonnie continued her work with children as a Christian Education Director at the Faribault Assembly of God Church. She started a children's choir called "The Lambs Flock" and they toured Minnesota. Bonnie knew sign language and would interpret for church services and weddings.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Nathaniel (Sommer) Cunningham and Seth Cunningham; grandchildren, Brianna, Avery, Gavin, Emmett, and Nolan Cunningham; sisters, Connie (Paul) Howard, Judy Gillie, and Carolyn Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Pastor Ben Fenderson, Senior Pastor of Triumphant Life Church, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.