FARIBAULT — Lewis B. Smith Jr, age 82, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home following a brief illness, surrounded by his family.
Lewis Bernard Jr. was born on July 9, 1938, in Faribault, MN, to Lewis Sr. and Mildred (Kniefel) Smith. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1956. Lew served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Hawaii, and was honorably discharged after three years of service. He was married to Joanne Walsh on January 28, 1961, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Lew worked on the Border Patrol in Arizona, then was a police officer in Austin, MN. He later owned and operated the Hurryback Bar from 1969-1978, sponsoring many sports teams in Faribault. He then worked at Crown, Cork & Seal in Lakeville, MN for 20 years retiring in 1998. For 22 years, Lew and Joanne enjoyed their winters in South Padre, TX. Lew loved to golf and played many rounds with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching the Packers and playing cards, especially cribbage and euchre. He was a member of the Faribault Moose Lodge. Most of all, Lew cherished the time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne Smith of Faribault; children, Timothy (Kris) Smith of Morristown, MN, Patrick (Shari) Smith of Garrison, MN, and Kelly Smith Ellis of Faribault; seven grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, Kasey, Jordan, Gerrod, Karly, and Kami; two great grandchildren, Theodore and Eloisa; sisters, LaVonne Walker of Owatonna, MN, and Mary Ellen Kornman of Denver, CO; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Sr. and Mildred; and brothers-in-law, John Kornman and Donald Walker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Lew's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
