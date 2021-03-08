FARIBAULT — Tyler J. Wunderlich, age 34, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Tyler Joel was born on August 8, 1986 in Faribault to Joel and Lisa Renee (Sahl) Wunderlich. He graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 2005. Tyler worked for many years at Nelson's grocery store and had worked for the past 6 years at Joe's Sports Café. He was a very social person, enjoyed being with his friends and making them laugh. You could always count on Tyler to throw one of his many memorized jokes into a conversation and breaking out his many spot-on impersonations to earn a smile. He was a big James Bond, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones fan, as well as the Minnesota Twins. Tyler was a history buff all his life, was especially proud of his German heritage and could tell you countless entertaining stories regarding it. He was very accomplished at drawing, as well as calligraphy- and some of his most prized possessions were the elegant fountain pens and paper he ordered special online, as well as his collection of rare watches and pocketknives.
Tyler is survived by and will be missed greatly by his father, Joel Wunderlich; brother, Trent Wunderlich; grandmother, Rosemarie Kaderlik; special friend Megan Lindsay; an uncle Steven Sahl; aunts Dawn Ellsmore, Gwyn Kaderlik (fiancé, Deems Jader); Tina Sullivan, Sandra (James) Naughton; Wendy (William) Erie, cousins Alicia, Tristan, Gabriel, Blake and Aiden, his beloved cat Money, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Wunderlich; his aunt, Monica Borwege; paternal grandparents Abner and Ruth Wunderlich; and aunts Delores Boyer and Lavonne Wing.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend, you may watch the live-stream of the service through a link on Tyler's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com