OWATONNA — Rita Marie (Peters) Boettcher, age 61 of Owatonna died on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Owatonna Hospital.
Rita, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Violet Peters was born on February 2, 1960, in Faribault. She graduated from Medford High School in 1978.
She currently was working at K&G Manufacturing where she had worked for 37 years. Family was the most important to her. She loved her dog "Barkley" along with the outdoors, planting flowers, fishing, traveling, beer tasting and street rods.
She is survived by her loving, caring husband, Dennis, and their children, Jeremy (Amy) Townley, Crystal (John) Scoggins, Joshua Townley (Jennifer Bohman), Michelle (Allan) St. Martin, and Bryan (Lisa) Boettcher, and her 12 grandchildren, Olivia, Hannah, Gavin, Landon, Isabelle, Trevor, Jessica, Jenna, Ollie, Brycen, Easton, and Hudson, and great granddaughter Raelynn.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN with Pastor Greg Schlicker officiating. Interment will follow at the Owatonna Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault and will continue for one hour prior to the funeral at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.
For online tributes and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com