FARIBAULT — Rita Josephine Herda, age 85, of Faribault died on Monday, December 21, 2020 at District One Hospital, Faribault.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault on May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Lonsdale.
A memorial visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on May 1, 2021.
Arrangements are being completed and will be announced later by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Rita Josephine, the daughter of Wenceslaus F. and Adeline (Tupy) Herda was born on March 7, 1935 in Lonsdale. She graduated from Loyola High School, Mankato. Rita was married to Peter Grathwohl on October 15, 1955 in Lonsdale. They were married for 27 years. She worked in health care administration for many years. Rita was a member and volunteer at the American Legion Post 43, Faribault and she was an active church member at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. She loved art, baking, entertaining and playing cards & games. Family and Faith First!
She is survived by the father of her children, Peter Grathwohl of Edina; two daughters Ruth (and Mark) Burling of Lake Elmo and Jane (and Michael) Larsen of Brainerd; four grandsons, Michael (and LeAnn) Grathwohl of Ramsey, Eric Burling of Vadnais Heights, Grant Burling of Lake Elmo and Jordan Larsen of Brainerd; one granddaughter, Casey Bohn of Grand Forks, ND; four great grandchildren, Parker, Roman and Sage Larsen of Brainerd and Paisley Bohn of Grand Forks, ND; three sisters, Adeline Cleasby of Winter Park, FL, Bernice (and Val) Rukavina of Hopkins and Lois Kelly of Navarre, FL; three sisters-in-law; Sister Monica Grathwohl of Mankato, Elaine Herda of Faribault and Judy Herda of Spokane, WA; 36 nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four infant children, Ann, Mary, Marie and Carl; three brothers, Ted, Joe and Florian Herda; four brothers-in-law, Charles Kelly, Edward Cleasby, Linus Grathwohl and Mike Windler; four sisters-in-law, Ann Herda, Grace Windler, Barbara Grathwohl and Margaret Grathwohl; five nephews and one niece.
Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Jude. Org.
