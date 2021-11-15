FARIBAULT — Robert S. "Rob" Savoie, age 54 of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Robert Scott, the son of Daniel and Sue (Spartz) Savoie was born on June 17, 1967 in Faribault. He attended Faribault Senior High School and graduated with the class of 1986. Following high school he attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and South Central Technical College. Rob loved life. His lifelong friends were important to him. In school he participated in sports. When he was in grade school he saved his money from his paper route and doing odd jobs and bought a honda scooter. The river behind his house was his favorite place to ride and enjoy the woods. As an adult he lived in California for many years. When he came back to Minnesota for a visit one of the first places he went to was the river. Rob was in the process of moving back to live in Faribault and was looking forward to snowmobiling and ice fishing this winter. Rob worked at various businesses in the Faribault area including, Schroeder Concessions, Faribault Canning Company, Met-Con, McQuay Inc., Sheldahl and Malt-O-Meal. While living in Cathedral City, CA he worked at Fantasy Springs Casino and most recently was self-employed in property maintenance.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Hernandez and fiancé Alondra Gonzalez of Cathedral City, CA; by his mother, Sue Anne Savoie and Jim Reichert of Faribault; by his siblings, Lisa (Don) Morgan of Livonia, NY and Dean Savoie and Maria Gallo of Desert Hot Springs, CA; by his nieces and nephews, Donald Morgan II, Malinda Morgan, Shane Morgan, Paul Morgan, Phillip Morgan, Taylor Savoie, Dakota Savoie and by aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel D. Savoie and by his grandparents and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Dinner will be served following the service and all are welcome to stay.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m..
For online tributes and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com