AITKIN, MN — Vickie Lynn Duscher, age 64, of Faribault, passed away in the comfort of her own home in Aitkin, MN on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Survived by her loving and supporting husband, Ronald Duscher of 43 years; daughter, Angela (Michael) Stelmar; sons: Darren (Missy) Duscher and Parker Duscher; two grandchildren: Charlotte and Henry Stelmar; parents, Lloyd and Alta Holling; two sisters: Christine Holling, and Cindy (Daniel) Anonby; many nieces and nephews, other relatives (Courtney, Carley, Caleb Breitenfeldt) and friends.
After dating her husband Ron for five years they married on August 5th, 1978. Vickie spent several years working for Rice County, and many years after that with Carleton College where she retired in 2012. After retiring Vickie lived in Florissant, CO for six years before moving back to MN to be close to family after being diagnosed with Endometrial Cancer.
It would be wrong to say that Vickie lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. Her love and support for her family was unmeasurable. Vickie always put others first and her compassion is admirable. Vickie spent many hours sewing. She loved cross stitching and was extremely creative with multiple projects to show for it. She loved spending time outdoors. Some of her past times included camping, motorcycling, traveling which is where she fell in love with Colorado state, feeding her hummingbirds.
A gathering celebrating her life will be held in the Spring 2022. Cancer does not care who it takes, who it hurts, or honor or love. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to help the fight against endometrial cancer to www.foundationforwomenscancer.org or by mail to Society of Gynecologic Oncology, 26533 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1286