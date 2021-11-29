FARIBAULT — Paul G. Armstrong, age 48, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, following a brief illness.
Paul George was born on January 13, 1973, in Faribault, MN, to William and Betty (Spoor) Kuntze. Paul graduated from high school in Faribault and was married to Annette Johnson on May 6, 1995. He worked for Central Farm Services (CFS) for 20 years, Faribo Manufacturing for three years, and recently worked at V/M Engineering & Associates. Over the years he helped his father work on houses. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, cooking, family gatherings, and the companionship of his dogs, Mich, Chante, and Minnie.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Armstrong; father, William Kuntze (Tanya McKinley); siblings, Jean (Dennis) McBride and Wayne Kukacka; sisters-in-law, Debbie Kukacka and Julie Kukacka; siblings-in-law, Vicki (Derric) Kanzenbach, Angie (Melvin) Kanzenbach, Todd Johnson (Allie Ziegler), Tim Johnson (fiancé, Christina Roop), Christopher (Sheena) Pudil, and Vernon Johnson; "brother" and longtime friend, Ben (Kelly) Patee and children, Lilly and Lane; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Kuntze; brothers, Ronald Kukacka and LeRoy Kukacka; and nephew, Anthony Zimprich.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, followed by a time of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault at a later date.
